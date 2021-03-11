NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Kroger Health, the healthcare division of the Kroger Company, announced Thursday they will increase their vaccination rate to 1 million doses per week.
Kroger says they will administer the vaccines through in-store pharmacies, clinics and off-site mass vaccination events.
Kroger Health will also utilize the first hour of pharmacy operations as a focus hour assigned to administering the three FDA-authorized vaccines, the company said in a release.
Customers will still be able to schedule vaccinations for various times outside the focus hour.
To learn more about vaccinations at Kroger click here.
