Kroger is joining forces with the American Red Cross to provide aid to those affected by Hurricane Florence.
Beginning Monday, monetary donations will be accepted at all Middle and East Tennessee, northern Alabama and southern Kentucky locations. All monies collected with be forwarded directly to the American Red Cross.
The Kroger Foundation is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross to aid in relief efforts and the company has donated truckloads of water and other supplies as well.
“We are thankful for this opportunity to work with the American Red Cross to lend a helping hand,” said Kroger spokesperson Melissa Eads. “Kroger customers and associates have a history of giving during times of disasters. We have stores in these affected areas, so we know many Kroger customers and associates have been personally affected.”
To make a donation, Kroger customers can simply add any amount they wish to their total purchase at the time of checkout. Contributions can also be made online.
