CINCINNATI, OH (WSMV) - Grocery chain Kroger announced Friday a partnership to bring Geoffrey's Toy Box toy brands to nearly 600 Kroger stores across the country for the 2018 holiday season, including several here in middle Tennessee.
Geoffrey's Toy Box will bring toys once exclusive to Toys R Us stores to Kroger, with brands such as Animal Zone, Imaginarium, Journey Girls, Edu Science, You & Me, and Just Like Home.
“We are thrilled to partner with Kroger to bring a curated collection of product from our beloved portfolio of brands to American consumers this holiday,” added Richard Barry, EVP at Geoffrey’s Toy Box.
Geoffrey's Toy Box and the above mentioned brands are a division of Geoffrey LLC. That company currently holds the trademark to the Toys R Us brands, and was formed by the secured lenders of Toys "R" Us, Inc. Toys R Us stores across the country closed on June 29, 2018.
Click here for a full list of participating locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.