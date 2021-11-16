NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thanksgiving came early for students a part of a local non-profit. Tennessee Titan’s cornerback, Kristian Fulton, and his family cooked a meal for a group of school-age students as part of an after-school enrichment program. “We've got some green beans, macaroni and cheese, and wings. We just want to give them a little style of New Orleans flavor,” Fulton said.
Nearly 75 boys and girls with Backfield in Motion, an education-based non-profit in Nashville, were surprised to see Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton. Fulton’s dad cooked the meal for the group and shared in an earlier Thanksgiving holiday meal Tuesday evening.
“We typically have kids from our lowest achieving schools and we try to bring in our extended learning program to help them out through literacy and numeracy skills,” Todd Campbell, Backfield in Motion CEO said.
Campbell says this event was a great opportunity for his students to get inspired by a role model. “Often times these guys don't get the opportunity as kids sometimes as adults to be around these guys up close and personal so to have those guys actually serve the meals for the kids tonight it was a great experience for everyone,” Campbell said.
Kristian shared encouraging words to the group of students stressing the importance of education and goal setting. “I didn't have the access to the NFL players and it's only right to give that opportunity to them and you know inspire them at an early age,” said Fulton.
Fulton plans to continue this opportunity of giving back to the youth and sharing in a holiday meal next year.
I told them that I graduated. It's not only football that they can use into another lane they can do other things so you know it's big to relay that message to them," Fulton said.
