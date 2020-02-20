A Nashville software developer is honoring Kobe Bryant is a unique way. Terry Bulger cracks the code for us.

Tributes to Basketball Player Kobe Bryant keep coming through songs, paintings and written words.

But a Nashville software developer has honored him by letting us here Kobe in his own words.

" So are you a big Kobe fan, not really, but it didn't stop here from doing this...."

Nashville's Dr Paul McNeal understands computer coding, he's a basketball fan too, but can sort of take it or leave it.

" So I do a lot of work with how to apply field of high fidelity and mac," he said.

His words make your eyes roll, but basketball and the roll of the ball in Kobe Bryant's hand and mind inspired him. He's inspired a lot by how the mind works.

"And so while I always thought he was a great player, I wanted to find a way to give tribute and highlight the things I was focused on," he said. 

To make that happen, he needed a friend.

" Yeah, I have a pal in Alexa."

Click on the television story above to actually see what he did with his computer pal Alexa that made him feel like he'd honored Kobe Bryant.

 

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990.

