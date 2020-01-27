NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Fans of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna gathered a local basketball court to remember the former NBA star who died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.
People wore Lakers gear and Bryant jerseys to remember him.
The organizer of the event said it’s something everyone is still in shock and disbelief about.
“It’s just one of those things you’re still trying to wrap your mind around it to even think that it’s still real,” said event organizer Earl Jordan. “It was a shock, you know. I think everyone can echo seeing yesterday, you just couldn’t believe it.”
In addition to the vigil, the Korean Veterans Bridge and the Davidson County Courthouse were lit in purple and gold, the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers, to honor Bryant.
