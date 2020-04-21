NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Knoxville Zoo is doing live painting sessions with their animals and auctioning off the artwork.
The proceeds go to the Knoxville Zoo's Emergency Animal Relief Fund to help the zoo take care of its animals while they're closed.
People will get to meet a different zoo artist every day this week. The live painting sessions are running from 2 p.m. Monday through Friday
To see the full video, click here.
To contribute to the Knoxville Zoo's Emergency Animal Relief Fund, click here.
