KNOX COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Knox County is breaking with local reopening guidelines, and will now follow the Tennessee State Health Department.
Knox County, where Knoxville is located, is among the six larger metro areas of Tennessee that have been following county-specific reopening plans independent from Governor Bill Lee’s statewide pledge.
It’s the first Metro area in the state to relinquish control to the State Health Department.
The Knox County Board of Health said the move will take effect on Wednesday, July 1.
