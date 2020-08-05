KNOX COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Knoxville's Health Board is revisiting their decision to shut down bars.
Right now Knox County bars and breweries are closed for the next two weeks in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. But the Knox County Health Board says they want to reconsider.
Instead the board may move to implementing a 10 p.m. curfew, similar to the curfew Nashville has in place.
