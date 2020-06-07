NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health took to social media Sunday afternoon to make sure people had a general understanding of the differences between a heat stoke and heat exhaustion.
Signs of a heat stroke:
- Throbbing headache
- No sweating
- Body temperature above 103°
- Red, hot, dry skin
- Nausea or vomiting
- Rapid, strong pulse
Signs of heat exhaustion:
- Faint or dizzy
- Excessive sweating
- Cool, pale, clammy skin
- Nausea or vomiting
- Rapid, weak pulse
Another hot day in the forecast. Do you know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke? Be safe, stay hydrated and check on elderly family and friends. pic.twitter.com/hZOZqGrzXe— TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) June 7, 2020
