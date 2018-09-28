It’s important for all Americans to know their rights when dealing with law enforcement.
The American Civil Liberties Union and Fisk University partnered to make sure Tennesseans are educated and prepared.
They held a “Know Your Rights” workshop on Thursday. Students and community members learned about their Miranda rights, searches and privacy rights, and what to do when someone’s rights are violated.
“I’ve been talking about what’s happening in reality and how maybe sometimes rights aren’t being respected, or putting people in a situation where, what happens when you’re in that moment and you have to make that decision of what are my rights and try to remember them so you can interact with police and protect yourself,” said Tom Castelli, ACLU Legal Director.
The ACLU released a statement ahead of the workshop saying, in part, “The students and communities surrounding historically black colleges and universities have always been instrumental in the fight for racial justice.”
The workshop was held on the same day Metro Police Officer Andrew Delke was charged with Daniel Hambrick’s death.
During the workshop they talked about the warrant issued in Delke’s arrest and if the officer had the right to pursue Hambrick in the first place.
“What was in the warrant about how he followed and pursued the car and whether or not in different stages would have had the reasonable suspicion to pull that car over,” said Castelli. “Here’s a situation where a police officer should not have stopped the vehicle, should not have turned his blue lights on to stop the vehicle because he didn’t have reasonable suspicion that an arrest would happen. That’s the example we’re using.”
Delke’s attorney maintains he did everything by the book and the shooting was justified.
