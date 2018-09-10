Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Department of Health wants you to know the warning signs in order to help prevent suicides.
They include comments about suicide or death, withdrawing from social settings, access to weapons and substance use and abuse.
To get the individuals help, here are some resources available:
- Identify family, friends and professionals who can help
- Locate local walk-in crisis centers of use Tennessee Mobile Crisis Services at 855-274-2471
- Know the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
- Know the 24/7 Crisis Text Line (Text HOME to 741741).
In 2017, 1,163 Tennesseans died by suicide.
Click here for information about the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.
