WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County Animal Shelter says a good samaritan saved four kittens that were dumped into a trash compactor in Fairview and brought them to the animal shelter.
"Situations like this not only are upsetting, but are absolutely completely unnecessary and against the law. No animal deserves being cast into a trash compactor," said the Animal Shelter in a Facebook post.
The kittens, nicknamed the "Garbage Pail Kids," are believed to be in good health and are going into Williamson County Animal Shelter's foster program until they are old enough to be available for adoption.
We also have a foster program, so the littles like the “Garbage Pail Kids” and others will have an opportunity to grow in a healthy environment with a loving caregiver until they are old enough to be available for adoption.
Williamson County Animal Shelter said they even have a FREE program going on this summer to help those who need to get their cats spayed or neutered.
They are in need of donations to help all of their cats, including the new kittens, and are asking the public for wet kitten food and clumping cat litter.
At this time, it is unclear why the kittens were dumped.
