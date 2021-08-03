NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A kitchen fire quickly spread throughout a home in North Nashville causing severe damage Tuesday evening.
Nashville Fire was called to the scene at 2742 Old Matthews Road just after 5 p.m. to find half of a home fully involved.
One person inside of the home said they were cooking and left the kitchen unattended for a matter of minutes before coming back to see smoke and flames.
All occupants of the home were out prior to fire crews arriving, and no injuries were reported for occupants or fire personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.