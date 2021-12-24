NASHVILLE, (WSMV) – Fire crews were dispatched to 3601 Normandy Place after they received reports of a structure fire.
According to Nashville Fire Department, crews arrived and found that a kitchen fire occurred at the location, and they worked to extinguish the fire
One person was evaluated at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
