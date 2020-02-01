GOODLETTSVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - A family is left distraught following a Saturday afternoon kitchen fire in their Goodlettsville home.
Heavy smoke was visible from the home on West Angela Circle following food preparations that caught fire.
Firefighters were able to contain it quickly and stop the home from being damaged anymore.
The family did not want to speak with anyone, but did briefly tell News4 that one of their cats were rescued from the incident and a second is currently missing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.