NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The triple-murder trial of Kit Martin continued in Southern Kentucky Monday, as Martin's ex-wife and her son declined to testify.

Martin's ex-wife, Joan Harmon and her son, invoked the Fifth Amendment to avoid testifying in the trial.

The move set off a long legal discussion between attorneys and Judge John Atkins as to whether it would be allowed.

Ultimately Judge Atkins allowed Harmon and her son not to testify, saying they could expose themselves to prosecution by taking the stand.

Martin is accused of murdering Calvin Phillips, his wife Pam and their next-door neighbor Ed Dansereau in November 2015. Calvin Phillips’ body was found at his home in Pembroke, Kentucky, near where Martin lived. The bodies of Pam Phillips and Dansereau were later discovered in a burning car in a nearby cornfield.

Martin's trial continues Tuesday morning.

