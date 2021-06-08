NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The triple-murder trial of Kit Martin continued in Southern Kentucky Monday, as Martin's ex-wife and her son declined to testify.
Martin's ex-wife, Joan Harmon and her son, invoked the Fifth Amendment to avoid testifying in the trial.
The move set off a long legal discussion between attorneys and Judge John Atkins as to whether it would be allowed.
Ultimately Judge Atkins allowed Harmon and her son not to testify, saying they could expose themselves to prosecution by taking the stand.
Martin is accused of murdering Calvin Phillips, his wife Pam and their next-door neighbor Ed Dansereau in November 2015. Calvin Phillips’ body was found at his home in Pembroke, Kentucky, near where Martin lived. The bodies of Pam Phillips and Dansereau were later discovered in a burning car in a nearby cornfield.
Martin's trial continues Tuesday morning.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Former American Airlines pilot, Kit Martin is in his second day of trial Friday. He is accused of killing a couple and their neighbor.
The evidence that prosecutors say links Christian “Kit” Martin to the murder scene of three of his former neighbors was called “smoke and mirrors” by the former American Airlines pilot’s defense team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.