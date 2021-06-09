NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Alarming testimony from three separate witnesses marked the fourth day of Kit Martin's murder trial in southern Kentucky.
Martin, a former American Airlines pilot, is accused of murdering Calvin Phillips, his wife Pam and their next-door neighbor Ed Dansereau in November 2015.
Three witnesses testified on Tuesday that before their deaths, Cal and Pam both feared Martin would kill them.
A friend of Pam's also testified that Cal and Pam did not travel for Thanksgiving that year because they feared Martin would be waiting inside their home to kill them when they returned.
News4 Investigates first uncovered those details several years ago.
