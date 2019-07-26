MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Convicted murderer and manhunt suspect Kirby Wallace, who accepted a plea deal on Wednesday in Stewart County to spend the rest of his life in prison, will receive another life sentence after accepting a plea deal on charges in Montgomery County.
According to court records, Wallace entered a plea of guilty Friday to multiple counts in a Montgomery County court including felony murder, especially aggravated robbery, dangerous felony employing a firearm, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and felony theft. In addition to the life sentence of the felony murder charge, the additional charges carry separate sentences equaling 127 years.
All of the punishments will be served concurrent with each other but consecutively. Nine total counts were dismissed in the settlement.
Wallace was the subject of a manhunt in September 2018 after he was suspected of killing two people in Stewart and Montgomery counties. He was alter found in a wooded area in Stewart County.
Three other people were indicted on charges related to the disappearance of Wallace.
Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson released a statement about Friday's court proceedings, saying he hope it brings closure to the community:
It is my hope that today's guilty plea will bring some closure to our community and especially the victims and their families. Although many of you may not believe that the appropriate level of justice was served today, I would ask for you to consider what accepting this plea means for the victims and their families. They have piece of mind in knowing that reliving this terrible time openly and publicly again and again during the trial and the many appeals processes, will not have to occur, and that freedom will never see this man again, is their justice.
I want to again personally thank everyone involved in getting us to this point today. From the many law enforcement agencies and community members who assisted us in the search and capture, to the dedicated men and women who worked tirelessly investigating this case. Countless hours were put in and this terrible time in our history is behind us.
