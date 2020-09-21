NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Monday, the State Board of Education approved 10-0 to allow KIPP Nashville build and open a new high school in Antioch for the 2023-2024 school year.
It will be their second high school in Nashville, the other being Highland Heights, and would be the latest addition to the Antioch area after first building an elementary school in 2018 then a middle school last year.
“We needed a family. We needed that support system that we’re not alone. And that we can count on our team to help us have our kids have a wonderful future,” says Tiffany Kobee. The Antioch mom has a fifth and sixth grader in the KIPP school system. Her son Kai would be going into 9th grade when the high school opens, and was a part of the first class to start at the middle school.
Kobee continues, “We don’t have to skip any years and go out into any other school. We can keep on Kipp.”
The process to get the high school approved started last December. Right now KIPP Nashville has about 650 people on their waiting list to get in. In total, KIPP is expecting to have space for about 1200 students at the high school to help with overcrowding at the surrounding public schools.
Randy Dowell is the Executive Director for KIPP Nashville, he says “Antioch is growing, lots of families in the community, a lot of new construction going up and I think that’s been consistent for a while, I don’t think that’s going to change.”
Dowell also says KIPP is a missing and attractive option for families since it’s a public alternative with the number one focus if helping students go to and get through college.
Speaking of the Highland Heights campus he says, “at this high school our graduation rate is five points better than the district average and so what we expect is that we’re going to bring a high graduation rate to the community and a focus on not just getting kids into college but one of the big benefits of KIPP is we stay with kids after they matriculate.”
An exact location to build the high school hasn’t been decided yet, however they hope to know that information as well as what it will look like by next June or July.
