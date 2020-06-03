NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - KIPP Nashville students and teachers organized a virtual choir performance to honor all those working on the front lines.
KIPP Nashville tells News4 the virtual performance was a collaborative effort from KIPP Nashville music teachers who wanted to create the tribute for all those on the front lines:
- The first responders and volunteers who stepped up to help during the aftermath of the March tornado.
- Health workers risking their own safety to take care of patients sick with COVID-19
- Those on the front lines fighting for racial justice.
