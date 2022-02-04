KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) -- Almost two months after an EF-2 tornado ripped through Kingston Springs, the only person injured in that town remains in the hospital.
Vicky Primm was trying to leave her mobile home on Hwy 70 and cross the street to her sister's house as the storm moved through.
It's a practice she always had, said her niece Dashia Brandon.
“Since I was a little kid, any type of storm, she’s always came to our house because it’s a more stable foundation, of course she lived in a trailer and her trailer was on a foundation but it’s not a safe place to be in,” said Brandon.
But as Primm opened the door, the tornado was already on the ground and closer to Bell Town, the area of Kingston Springs where she lives, than it had ever been before.
Caught between the home and the stairs, Primm was pinned as the home tipped on it's side.
Brandon said Vicky called her Mom, “My mom she just remembers her screaming like I’m not going to make it, I’m not going to make it. And my mom’s like no you are, you are." She continued, "So my mom had heard her get trapped under her house.”
Luckily, with the help of first responders lifting up the home and pulling her out, Vicky Primm survived.
“We are so fortunate. You can’t get no more fortunate than basically someone who is cut in half underneath their house and they are still here.”
But that survival has come with loss.
Her home is destroyed as well as her car, and her dog Peaches had injuries too severe to live with.
"Her best friend, her little baby. So she basically will be starting all over again.”
In the last two months, Primm has spent much of her time in the trauma unit however Brandon said she's now being taken care of by orthopedics.
The next step in her recovery is reconstructing her pelvis and then learning to walk again.
Luckily, she does not appear to be paralyzed.
A GoFundMe has been established for Vicky's medical expenses and to restart her life.
The Ark Community Resource Center in Pegram is also taking donations for Vicky Primm.
You can send money directly to their Venmo @ArkCommunityResurceCenter and write it is for "Vicky Primm."
People in the community may know Vicky best for her 30 years of work at St. Thomas hospital or as a minister at Missionary Baptist Church.
