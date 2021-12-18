KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - It’s been one week since the deadly tornadoes hit Tennessee and Kentucky.
On Sneed Road, trees are down, debris remains scattered everywhere, and several people leaving them without a place to stay. Many homeowners weren’t there on Saturday evening because their homes were inhabitable.
The mayor of White Bluff surveyed the damage and reached out to residents to see how she could help.
Clean-ups continued, and some people did appear to have power in that area.
