CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Kingston Springs police vehicle was involved in a crash reported on Interstate 40 eastbound early Tuesday morning.
A viewer video sent to News4 showed a Kingston Springs Police SUV wrecked on the interstate at mile marker 185.
CHEATHAM COUNTY: accident along I-40E after HWY 96.EST. Clear time is a little after 7AM.Consider taking HWY 100 or 70. pic.twitter.com/rcEfxplw4N— Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) January 12, 2021
No police officers were injured in the accident, per a Kingston Springs Facebook post.
It is unclear at this time what led to the crash or if there were any other injuries sustained.
TDOT estimated a clear time of 6:38 a.m.. As of 8 a.m. traffic maps show the scene has cleared for traffic.
