KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - Emergency responders have been working nonstop since the storms hit Saturday morning. One crew that's not getting much attention is electric crews.
These Kingston Springs electric crews have been out working ever since 2:30 a.m.
Dickson Electric Services have about 100 crew members working 16-hour shifts.
"Critical infrastructure, the hospitals, the water pumps, and all of that stuff that serves the community, we try to get on first," Doyle Totty with Dickson Electric System said.
And Because the damage is so vast, those crews are spread thin. They’re also up against the clock because people are suffering and rain is coming.
"We don’t worry we dread it because we’re going to be out here in it, "Totty said.
H.O. Lampley is one of the many who lost power. Since he worked for Harpeth Valley Utility for 37 years, he knows exactly what these men and women are going through.
Despite the damage, Lampley considers himself lucky. His electricity was restored just 24 hours after the storm hit.
"We were just glad to get it back on," Lampley said.
It’s a simple thing that takes a lot of hard work. But for the people who have lost so much, something like a little light can do a lot to brighten spirits.
"They deserve a lot of credit because we know how it is but they just keep working and keep getting it done," Lampley said. "And some people don’t realize what they go through, and they really do a great job."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.