KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - One Kingston Springs family said a tornado picked their entire house off the ground Saturday morning.

Sean Josephs said he and his wife experienced a miracle since they walked away from that tornado without a scratch.

"I probably shouldn't be here, but I'm pleased that I am," Josephs said. "From my perspective with my house, I can't explain it any other way. There's got to be a purpose for me someplace, or a purpose for my wife. Because as far as I'm concerned, this should have ripped up and gone."

Their house on Butterworth Road was in the path of a tornado with winds so strong their home was lifted and moved. Josephs said this happened within minutes of being woken up by a tornado warning and howling winds.

"I made it into the closet that we use and as soon as I hit there, the floor lifted up,” Josephs said. “We were moving around, and both my wife and I laid down on the floor to try to stay stable."

As soon as he felt the tornado pick up their home, he feared what was coming next.

"It was like an amusement park ride, but there are no safety features here,” Josephs said. “But I felt the house move, but I didn't know it moved this far. We are just happy to be alive."

Within 20 seconds of feeling the tornado lift his home off its foundation, Josephs’ house was set back down with most of the structure appearing to be intact.”

"The corner of this house used to be back here,” Josephs said. “I'm thinking 30 to 40 feet, and the other side moved maybe 5 to 10 feet. The support straps underneath the house broke off. I can't speak to the physics of it, but I can't explain why this house is still here. He is just happy no one was hurt. At the end of the day, I lost the house, I lost both of my cars, but I can get new homes and new cars. I can't get new people."