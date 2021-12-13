KINGSTON SPRINGS, TENN. (WSMV) - Highway 70 in Cheatham County remains closed on Monday morning after an EF-2 tornado ripped through the area on Saturday morning.
While major stretches of roads like Highway 70 remain closed, some side roads in the area have been cleared due to the efforts of volunteers and residents.
Homeowners along Pine Valley Road came together in order to clear several trees and debris from the roadway and yards.
Teresa Aguilar, a homeowner on Pine Valley Road, said she has been living there for eight years and has been told time and time again to remove trees around the property, but she continued to hold out.
Mother Nature went ahead and took care of them Saturday morning, leaving big holes where the roots once were planted.
The area is still without power this morning, with several generators buzzing around the neighborhood in order to keep warm.
Volunteers are still needed in the area with a wish list of items to help including chainsaw crews, gas for generators and the chainsaws, trailers, machinery to move trees. Volunteers for this can meet at Highway 70 at the Harpeth River.
Along with volunteers, there is also a need for food, snacks and drinks to be brought to The Land on Highway 70. Gift cards, money, and non-perishable foods can be brought to The Ark.
