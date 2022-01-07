NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nearly a month after a tornado tore through Cheatham County, residents are still picking up the pieces. Now, they’re buried in snow.
So many homes along this street lie empty -- some of them filled with snow where roofs were blown away as Tennessee turns from one weather event to the next. The Kingston Springs community is still trying to recover from the last.
In Kingston Springs, snow now covers the scars left behind by an early December tornado.
“It only lasted 10 or 15 seconds and then when we came out everything’s destroyed, trees and vehicles were gone,” said resident Shanon Pickard.
Nearly a month later, trees are still down and rooves are still gone. Pickard says now, as they try to return to normalcy, he and his family are just playing the waiting game on a contractor.
“We just work around the damage and work on cleaning the end of the house that's destroyed basically,” Pickard said.
Despite the turmoil that he and his family have been through, Pickard and his family are just thankful to be alive.
“We’re just thankful to be here,” he said. “We’ll roll with the punches, do what we need to do, and keep going.”
Somewhere underneath the snow and despite the scars, is the community he loves.
“We’re still here,” he said. “We’re just very thankful.”
