NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- King Arthur Flour, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall for certain 5 pound bags of unbleached all purpose flour for the potential presence of the E. coli bacteria.
The Vermont company advises the public that six lots of Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (5 lb.) from six specific production lots, carrying specific Best Used By dates:
- BEST USED BY 12/07/19 -- 1 LOT: L18A07C
- BEST USED BY 12/08/19 -- 2 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B
- BEST USED BY 12/14/19 -- 3 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C
Customers who find they have any of these bags of flour are advised to immediately throw them away, or return them to the place of purchase for a credit or refund.
E. coli causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.
King Arthur has been informed by ADM Milling Co. that certain wheat used to make these lots of King Arthur flour has been linked to an ongoing outbreak of E. coli infections. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with King Arthur flour.
This information can be found online at kingarthurflour.com/voluntaryrecall.
Customers with any questions regarding this recall are encouraged to call the King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline 7 days a week/24 hours a day at 866-797-9178.
