 The White House

Matthew Charles tells News4 he was denied a lease application Friday for the second time after finding a two-bedroom home in West Nashville.

Kim Kardashian West tweeted about it Friday evening:

Kardashian West offered to pay five years rent up front for Charles after he was denied a lease application last week. Charles says the landlord denied him because of his lack of credit and criminal record. 

Convicted of selling crack cocaine and illegally possessing a firearm in 1996, Charles was sentenced to 35 years in prison. He was granted early release in 2016 after serving more than two decades behind bars. Charles received national attention because he was ordered back to prison in 2018, two years after his sentence was ruled unfair. He was released again on January 3. 

This news of Charles being denied a second lease application comes one day after he sat down one-on-one with News4 reacting to Kardashian West's gesture. He told Kim St. Onge he hoped to move into the home he picked out next month, but has now been denied. 

