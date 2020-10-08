NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People are always in need of a laugh these days, especially during the pandemic.
Luckily, at Zanies, Truett Beasley, aka Killer Beaz, has been making people laugh there for over 30 years.
Killer Beaz is still the face of Nashville comedy.
"I'm from Mississippi and was determined to be a blues playing guitarist, and I'd go around shows and bring my guitar, do a quick set and people would say that was 'killer,' that was 'killer' bees. That's how I got the name," he said.
The name stuck and it was an easy one to remember, but the music did not stick around. However, Killer Beaz says he was funny from birth and grew up funny, despite being the son of a mortician.
In his early years, he found himself surrounded by tears in funeral homes. He would hear people crying and in order to comfort them, he would go over and tell jokes to make them smile.
He later realized a life in comedy was his destiny, and 34 years later he found his face painted on Zanies' wall between two legends, Jerry Seinfeld and Jay Leno.
Killer Beaz returns to work over the weekend after a seven month long COVID-19 drought.
While it's been hard to find gigs during the pandemic, he's confident that he'll still be funny.
Don't worry, the laughs won't go away and neither will his southern gentleman style. After all, it's that and his sense of humor that have made him so popular.
Killer Beaz Friday shows at Zanies are sold out. Limited tickets are available for his two Saturday shows.
