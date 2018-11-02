PARSONS, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and six others were injured in a two-car crash near Parsons on Thursday morning.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a car driven by Marcella Elvington, 62, of Parsons was headed east on Highway 412 near Box Road and crossed into westbound traffic and struck a van driven by Bobbie Mendes, 41, of Parsons, head-on at 11:47 a.m.
Troopers said Elizabeth Cagle, 49, of Parsons, a passenger in Mendes’ car, was killed in the crash.
Elvington, Mendes, Bonnie Cagle, 60, of Parsons, and three children, ages 2, 1 and 6 months, were injured in the crash.
Troopers said all the passengers except Elizabeth Cagle were using seat belts or was using proper child restraints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.