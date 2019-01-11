SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and another person injured in a head-on collision on West Jefferson Pike on Thursday night, according to police.
Smyrna Police said Tammie McClard, 46, of Murfreesboro died at the scene after the crash at 8:51 p.m. near the intersection of the Jefferson Springs Recreation Area.
According to the preliminary report, McClard was traveling west on West Jefferson Pike in her Saturn when it crossed the double yellow line and struck an Infinity QX60 driven by Laura Ford, 29, of Murfreesboro.
Ford was transported to Stonecrest Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. McClard was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into the crash is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.