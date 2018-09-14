CROSSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were killed and the shooter was injured in an incident outside the Cumberland County School Bus Garage on Friday afternoon.
Police and the TBI said the shooter apparently shot a man and woman in the parking lot at the garage.
The female who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene. The man who was shot died after being taken to a Crossville hospital.
The shooter was flown to a Chattanooga hospital after he shot the victims and then turned the gun on himself.
Police said they received a call at 2:27 p.m. about a possible shooting at the bus garage.
An officer arrived at 2:29 p.m. and found the three victims on the ground in the parking lot between school buses.
UPDATE: The shooting happened at approximately 2:30 at the Cumberland County Bus Garage on Genesis Road.-A woman and a man were shot by a man, who then turned his gun on himself. Both victims died.-The suspected gunman is currently undergoing medical treatment in Chattanooga.— TBI (@TBInvestigation) September 14, 2018
The Cumberland County Schools system said none of their schools were at risk.
"It was determined that the threat was contained at the scene therefore no schools were considered to be at risk," said Janet Graham, Cumberland County Director of Schools. "Due to the timing of this event, our primary concern was that all our students were transported safely and as promptly as possible. Several buses were unable to leave the garage as a result of this event which created some challenges. However, all students transported were home by approximately 5:30 p.m."
