NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person was killed in a shooting near the Nashville International Airport on Tuesday night.
Police were called to 328 Wimpole Drive at 10:18 p.m. Christmas night.
According to investigators, two people were shot: a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman.
Authorities said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Her injuries are non life-threatening.
This investigation is ongoing. Stay with News4 for updates.
