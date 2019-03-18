SCOTTVILLE, KY (WSMV) - One person was killed and a second person was injured in a shooting inside a Scottsville home on Saturday night.
The Kentucky State Police said Alyssia Rodriguez, 21, and Charles A. Hopewell, 21, were inside their home at 605 N. Third St. when an unknown person(s) entered with a gun and shot both of them.
Rodriguez was shot in the head and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died on Sunday morning. Hopewell was shot in the head area and was treated and released from a hospital.
Scottsville Police found Rodriguez and Hopewell after being dispatched at 10:31 p.m. Saturday.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Det. Michael May at 270-782-2010.
