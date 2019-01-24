CHRISTIAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead an another injured after a shooting in Hopkinsville Wednesday night.
According to WKDZ, police responded to a home on Bethel Street between West 20th Street and West 19th Street around midnight.
Police say they found one person dead and another severely injured when they arrived.
WKDZ reports the woman who called the police said her brother had been shot in the leg inside their home.
Authorities say the injured person was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center.
This is an ongoing investigation.
