NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say a 17-year-old boy shot his mother in the head and then turned the gun on himself in north Nashville on Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the home in the 3500 block of Chesapeake Drive just before 8:30 p.m. A family member called 911 and said Tiffany Redmon was shot by her son, Jshaun Redmon.
Officers said they found the teen dead in the yard across the street from his home with what was believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
His mother was taken to a local hospital. Police said she is not expected to survive. Her 38th birthday is on Wednesday.
Detectives are still conducting interviews about the shooting and are working to determine the motive.
