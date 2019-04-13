CULLEOKA, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and four were injured in a head-on collision on Pulaski Highway near the Maury-Giles county line on Saturday evening.
Two adults were flown to a Huntsville, AL, hospital because of weather. The two juveniles were taken by ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The accident occurred around 6:15 at Stiversville Road according to an incident posted on the TDOT Smartway website. The scene is expected to be cleared by 9 p.m.
