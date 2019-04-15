DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and three were injured, including two infants, in a crash on Thursday on State Highway 46.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol report said Joyce Robertson, 57, of Bon Aqua, TN, was killed when the car she was driving was struck head-on by Dodge Ram truck being driven by Dorse Sherrill, 83, of Clarksville, TN.
Sherrill and two infants, age 1 and 2, in the car with Robertson were injured.
