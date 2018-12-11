LEWISBURG, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the victims in a deadly crash on Interstate 65 in Marshall County.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes just before the Lynnville Highway exit around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the THP report, 80-year-old Stephen Lackey was driving a 2012 Dodge Ram and had two passengers.
Officials said he swerved toward the median to avoid hitting stopped traffic. The vehicle then rolled over the embankment and onto Highway 129.
Isabelle Lackey, 88, of Huntsville, AL, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said she was wearing her seat belt.
Stephen Lackey, 80, and Austin Pace, 88, were transported to local hospitals. It's not clear how serious their injuries are.
THP said they have not filed any citations or charges in connection with the crash at this time.
According to THP dispatch, the crash occurred around 6:28 p.m. and is expected to be clear by midnight Wednesday.
