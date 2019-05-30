NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Rescue personnel responded to a crash Thursday night involving two boats on Percy Priest Lake near the Hobson Pike Bridge in southeast Davidson County.
Officials on scene said there were three victims. One victim was killed, another suffered critical injuries, and one other was taken to Vanderbilt for treatment.
Personnel were dispatched to the crash around 9:15 p.m.
Details of what caused the crash were not available. TWRA is investigating the incident.
