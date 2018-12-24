MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Memorial Boulevard on Monday morning.
Murfreesboro Police said a Toyota Corolla driven by Damion Paul Hart, 46, was in the left-turn lane near MTCS Road and crossed into northbound lanes and crashed into two vehicles at 10:10 a.m.
Hart was trapped inside his vehicle. He was taken to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital where he later died. Police said he was not properly restrained.
Jennifer Deason, 37, who was driving a Cadillac Escalade, and her child passenger were taken to Saint Thomas Rutherford with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said both were properly restrained.
Ashlyn R. Hare, 27, who was driving a Lexus RX5, and two child passengers were not injured in the crash. They were all properly restrained, according to police.
