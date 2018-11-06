CHRISTIANA, TN (WSMV) - A woman was killed and several others were injured after several tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee overnight.
According to TEMA, the greatest impacts were reported in Franklin, Grundy, Lawrence, Rutherford and Knox counties.
The National Weather Service in Nashville sent one tornado survey crew to Christiana in Rutherford County. The second crew went to Lawrence and Wayne counties.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville is sending a tornado survey team to the Estill Srpings area of Franklin County.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado that spawned 135 mph winds hit the Christiana area of Rutherford County.
Angie Walker, 41, was killed when her home collapsed during the storm in the 8000 block of Midland Road.
Walker, an adjunct professor of psychology at MTSU, is the wife of WGNS Radio President Scott Walker. She was just 10 days away from her 42nd birthday.
"The family would like to thank the community for their love and support during this tragic time," said WGNS Radio in a statement on their website.
Her mother-in-law said Angie Walker was a beautiful, loving, sweet soul. She was deeply involved with her church at New Vision Baptist, where she had been in the process of helping to plan the Murfreesboro Christmas parade.
Crews also responded to a nearby mobile home that flipped over on Rock Springs Midland Road. Two people were taken to the hospital. It's not clear how serious their injuries are.
Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to a house fire at 111 Barley Rd. Officials said the blaze was likely caused by lightning striking the attic. The family was able to get outside safely because of their smoke alarm.
Three families total were displaced in Rutherford County due to the severe storms that hit Middle Tennessee overnight.
Rutherford County officials are urging residents to stay inside and to stay away from storm debris.
Sad night in Rutherford County. One fatality on Midland Rd in Christiana where a possible tornado blew a house off of it's foundation. Unfortunately a woman lost her life. SORT was on scene all night working to shore up the structure. Our thoughts and prayers are with this family pic.twitter.com/lyO0Fj8KRc— RCEMS Special Ops (@RCEMS_SORT) November 6, 2018
JUST IN: Video from @RCFireRescue of the house fire on Barley Road in Rutherford County this morning. Officials believe a lightning strike caused the blaze. pic.twitter.com/lF2HuxK8Su— WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) November 6, 2018
Classic example of gate-to-gate rotation last night, on top of Midland Road in Christiana, @RutherfordCo! pic.twitter.com/uozXvikPGu— Dan Thomas (@WSMVDanThomas) November 6, 2018
LAWRENCE COUNTY
A cluster of severe storms and a possible tornado downed several large trees and took out power in Lawrence County, according the EMA director.
Crews began assessing the damage and clearing roads around midnight Tuesday.
The most severe damage was found in Loretto, Saint Joseph and along the state line near Giles County.
Residents in the city of Loretto were without power for several hours after a utility pole snapped at the corner of U.S. 43 and TN 227.
The bleachers and dugout at the Loretto baseball field were destroyed. Click here to see photos.
Near Saint Joseph, a mobile home overturned on Penny Road, and several out buildings were destroyed on South Ball Park Road.
No major injuries have been reported in Lawrence County at this time, according to the EMA director.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
The National Weather Service in Huntsville said preliminary information showed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Franklin County overnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.