CHRISTIANA, TN (WSMV) - A woman was killed in a possible tornado in Rutherford County overnight.
Medics responded to a structure collapse in the 8000 block of Midland Road, which is when they found the woman's body.
Crews also responded to reports that a nearby mobile home had flipped over. Two people were reportedly taken to the hospital.
Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to a house fire on Barley Road. Officials said the blaze was likely caused by lightning striking the attic. The family was able to get outside safely because of their smoke alarm.
Three families total were displaced in Rutherford County due to the severe storms that hit Middle Tennessee overnight.
Rutherford County officials are urging residents to stay inside and to stay away from storm debris.
Classic example of gate-to-gate rotation last night, on top of Midland Road in Christiana, @RutherfordCo! pic.twitter.com/uozXvikPGu— Dan Thomas (@WSMVDanThomas) November 6, 2018
LAWRENCE COUNTY
A cluster of severe storms and a possible tornado downed several large trees and took out power in Lawrence County, according the EMA director.
Crews began assessing the damage and clearing roads around midnight Tuesday.
The most severe damage was found in Loretto and along the state line near Giles County.
EMA personnel are still conducting damage assessments and may request further evaluation from the National Weather Service.
