GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -- Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators report two people have died as a result of a wreck on TN Highway 109 near Old Douglas Road in Sumner County north of Gallatin.
THP officials said the second person succumbed to injuries Friday evening.
The preliminary report on the crash has not yet been released.
TN Highway 109 was closed for most of Friday afternoon while troopers gathered evidence in their investigation.
This is a developing story. As additional details become available News4 will provide updates here.
