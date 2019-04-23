LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Officials confirmed that one person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a wreck in Wilson County on the 2800 block of Chicken Road.
THP and the Wilson County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash. It was a single-vehicle accident.
Officials have not released the name of the deceased yet.
Chicken Road is down to one lane while the investigation continues.
Stay with News4 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.