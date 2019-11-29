NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who was at-fault in a crash that killed two people on Thanksgiving night in South Nashville.
Officers are currently searching for 26-year-old David Torres, whose truck was involved in the crash. Witnesses tell police that the pickup truck ran a red light at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Harding Place, then smashed into a Nissan Sentra.
The people inside the Sentra, a 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, died from their injuries. Police have not identified them.
The driver of the pickup ran away from the scene.
Police say Torres was last known to live on Cedarmont Drive. Anyone who sees him or knows of his location should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
