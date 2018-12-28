NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a light pole Thursday night.
Authorities say the male driver crashed into a light pole at Dickerson Road and North 1st Street around 11:20 p.m. after failing to negotiate a turn.
The white Chevy pickup then rolled down the roadway, eventually resting against a concrete pillar under the Interstate 24 bridge, police say.
The driver was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
