COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - A man died after being shot near a convenience store near Spring Hill High School on Friday afternoon, police said.
Columbia Police said officers responded to the shooting at the Quick Mart #34, 2577 Nashville Highway, around 12:15 p.m.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The shooting did not happen at the market, but at a home nearby.
The victim, age 21, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. Police have not released his identity.
Spring Hill High School, which is located near the market, was placed on lockdown as a precaution after the incident.
Police said in a news release they are interviewing those involved and are not actively seeking additional suspects.
